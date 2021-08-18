Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.06. Emles Real Estate Credit ETF shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 20 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.