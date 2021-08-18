Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

LON:ESP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.97. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £603.20 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 93,122 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

