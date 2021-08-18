Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $120,325.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.