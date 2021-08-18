Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

NYSE DAVA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 178.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.