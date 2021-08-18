Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 113,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

