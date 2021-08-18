Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,044,370 shares of company stock worth $18,917,990. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.