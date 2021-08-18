Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%.

Eneti stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The company has a market cap of $213.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NETI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

