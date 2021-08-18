EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $55,823.04 and approximately $38,567.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

