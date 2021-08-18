Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Financial Review

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 95.23%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Galaxy Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 10.49 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -20.54 Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.46 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Galaxy Gaming -22.33% N/A -8.08%

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Enthusiast Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

