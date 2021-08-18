EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

EOG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

