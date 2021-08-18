EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

