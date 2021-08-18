Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPOKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

