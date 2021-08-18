Equalizer Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001211 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $10.64 million and $933,835.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

