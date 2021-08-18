Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,059. Equitable has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

