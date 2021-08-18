Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

