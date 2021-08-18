Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

ERRPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

