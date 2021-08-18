Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 242,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,616. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

