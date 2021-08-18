ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.51% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EPIX opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

