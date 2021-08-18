ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.51% from the company’s current price.
Shares of EPIX opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
