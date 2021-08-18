Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Lowered by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

