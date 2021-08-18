Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,225 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $28,379,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

