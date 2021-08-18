Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

