Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,006 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

