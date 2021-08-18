Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

Shares of DMLP opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

