EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

ESLOY opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

