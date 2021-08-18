Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0008 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $786,005.39 and approximately $77,050.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

