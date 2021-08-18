Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.