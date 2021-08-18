Etsy (ETSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy reported mixed second quarter results wherein earnings declined while revenues grew year over year. Accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues drove the top-line growth. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remained a major positive. Further, growing traction among new and reactivated, and habitual and repeat buyers was a tailwind. Notably, expanding global footprint of Etsy Payments, and solid momentum across Etsy Ads and Offsite Ads remain positives. Further, the company remains optimistic about its Reverb, Depop, and Elo7 buyouts. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses remain major overhangs. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition remains a concern for Etsy’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

8/5/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $204.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

8/5/2021 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $234.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

8/2/2021 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $191.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,821. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

