Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 37,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,788 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

