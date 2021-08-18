Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

