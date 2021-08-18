Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $159.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

EVBG opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $889,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

