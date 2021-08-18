Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,508 shares of company stock worth $19,161,550. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

