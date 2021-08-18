Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

