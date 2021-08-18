Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.79. The stock has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.