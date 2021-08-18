Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

NYSE SE traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.66. 29,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

