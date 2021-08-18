Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.62. 334,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $262.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

