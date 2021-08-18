EXMO Coin Price Tops $0.0703 on Major Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $260,557.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00839276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00046609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100629 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.