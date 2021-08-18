Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPR opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

