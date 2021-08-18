Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.