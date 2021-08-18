Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.
Shares of EXR opened at $176.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.