Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Shares of EXR opened at $176.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

