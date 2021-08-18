Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $41.05. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

