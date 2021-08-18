F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,359. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

