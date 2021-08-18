F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 6.3%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. 13,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 696,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FXLV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

