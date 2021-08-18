Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

