FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $404.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $376.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

