Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FFXDF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. Fairfax India has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

