Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
FFXDF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. Fairfax India has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Fairfax India Company Profile
