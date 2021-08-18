Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
