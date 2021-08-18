Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.