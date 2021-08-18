Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

