Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,343. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

