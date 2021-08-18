Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

NYSE:FRT opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

