Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

